My Kitchen Rules SA Episode 6: The Next Course

02 July 14:45  

Maritsa And Maradine Get Table 2 Off To A Flying Start

08 July 19:18  

Two months after Gibbs and McGee were last seen in Paraguay, the NCIS team in tirelessly search for their missing colleagues, in the season premiere of this acclaimed crime drama.

101

20:00

17 Jul

In the season premiere, Holmes confronts a medical diagnosis that threatens his career. Lucy Liu and Johnny Lee Miller return for the sixth season of the acclaimed crime drama.

115

19:00

18 Jul

Eleven years after we last saw the fantastic foursome, Jack and Karen attempt to help Will and Grace hide their political faults. Series premiere of the acclaimed revival.

101

19:30

18 Jul

Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, and David Walliams return for another season of spectacular reality competition.

101

17:45

19 Jul

The acclaimed, high-stakes legal series returns for another season of quick-witted drama. Gabriel Macht reprises his role as the infallible Harvey Specter.

101

21:00

19 Jul

Pete has a chance encounter with famed magician Penn Jillette, who shakes his faith and inspires a wild night out. Season premiere of the contemporary comedy, following an up-and-coming comedian.

101

20:35

20 Jul

In the series premiere of this fast-paced procedural, we’re introduced to the first responders behind the 911. From Emmy-winners Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk (American Horror Story, Glee).

101

20:00

23 Jul

An unfortunate event brings the firm together along with the prospect of a new name partner: Liz Reddick-Lawrence, in the season two premiere of this acclaimed legal drama.

101

21:00

23 Jul

McGarrett and Danny take on a diabolical hacker who releases a dangerous arsonist from prison, in the season premiere of the crime drama.

101

19:00

31 Jul

First Time To TV Movies

Whoopi Goldberg stars in this drama based on the national tragedy. A group of five people fight for survival while trapped in an elevator of the World Trade Centre on 9/11.

101

21:00

14 Jul

Thor is trapped on Sakaar, in the seventeenth instalment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

101

20:05

15 Jul

Adventure and danger weave through this action thriller. Set in 1995, a group of Navy SEALs discover an underwater treasure at the bottom of a Bosnian lake.

101

20:05

22 Jul

A joyride turns into a freak accident, leaving a group of teenagers stuck at the bottom of a ravine.

101

20:00

26 Jul

A chaos-filled sequel sees Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg return for more comedy. Co-parents Brad and Dusty must contend with their respective fathers, who come to visit for the holidays.

101

20:05

29 Jul

Riverdale

00:35

'S2/E15 - Chapter Twenty-Eight: There Will Be Blood'. Cheryl and Penelope are surprised when they learn that Clifford left a secret will, as Betty...

More information

Ride Upon The Storm

01:30

'S1/E4 - You Will Not Be Punished For Your Anger. You Will Be Punished By Your Anger.'. Christian wakes up in a monastery in Nepal, left with nothing...

Billions

02:40

'S3/E10 - Redemption'. Axe explores an unappealing investment at a desperate moment, as Taylor makes a personal compromise for business. Complex...

More information

Vice

03:50

'S5/E20 - Autism Under The Lens'. Vice's Gianna Toboni...

Pop, Lock 'N Roll

04:30

A fiery South African dance film. A poor but ambitious hip hop dancer rises to the top. But he risks everything when he falls for the wife of a gangster-come-producer.

NewMy Kitchen Rules Australia

06:00

'S9/E47 - Quarter-Final 4 (9)'. Pete Evans and Manu Feildel return to host another round of hot competition in this popular reality cooking...

More information

NewThe Big Bang Theory

07:05

More information

NewYoung Sheldon

07:30

'S1/E21 - Summer Sausage, A Pocket Poncho, And Tony Danza'....

More information

NewMadam Secretary

08:00

'S4/E5 - Persona Non Grata'. Elizabeth is determined to move forward with a human trafficking conference in Kyrgyzstan despite the inappropriate...

More information

NewTimeless

09:00

'S2/E4 - The Salem Witch Hunt'. As Carol is pressured to control Lucy, Mason announces that the Mothership has landed in Massachusetts during the...

More information

The Goldbergs

10:00

'S5/E13 - The Hooters'. When Erica decides to attend a...

NewMy Kitchen Rules Australia

10:30

'S9/E47 - Quarter-Final 4 (9)'. Pete Evans and Manu Feildel return to host another round of hot competition in this popular reality cooking...

More information

NewNashville

11:38

'S5/E22 - Reasons To Quit'. Maddie and Juliette's conflict comes to a head as the American Music Awards loom and Daphne meets Jessie's son. Country...

More information

NewCarte Blanche

12:30

'S31/E14'. A shocking investigation into public healthcare. Why did a father kill his tik-addict son? A bogus luxury car investment scheme leaves...

More information

The Wild Ones

13:30

'S1/E9 - De Hoop Place Of Hope'. In the local wildlife series, 5 endangered African species find protection at De Hoop Nature Reserve. The World...

More information

NewMy Kitchen Rules South Africa

14:30

'S2/E6'. After last weeks elimination, 5 brand-new teams will battle it out in the second Instant Restaurant phase of the competition. Will married...

More information

NewThis Is Us

15:25

'S2/E14 - Super Bowl Sunday'. Following a dramatic house fire, the Pearson family is forever changed on a fateful Super Bowl Sunday. Follow the lives...

More information

NewThe Middle

16:20

More information

NewSupergirl

16:45

'S3/E19 - The Fanatical'. A disciple of Coville's escapes from what's left of his cult, and gives Kara and James a journal that could hold the key to...

More information

My Kitchen Rules Australia

17:45

'S9/E48 - Semi-Final 1 (9)'. Pete Evans and Manu Feildel return to host another round of hot competition in this popular reality cooking competition...

More information

Station 19

19:00

'S1/E3 - Contain The Flame'. Upon the arrival of Chief Frankel, Jack begins his first shift as co-captain and continues to butt heads with Andy. This...

More information

The Good Doctor

20:00

'S1/E17 - Smile'. As Claire and Morgan disagree over how to handle a patient with a stolen insurance card, Shaun bonds with a teenage patient. The...

More information

Billions

21:00

'S3/E11 - Kompenso'. Chuck comes up with a dangerous plan, but he gets distracted when a friend calls for help, as Connerty uncovers buried...

More information

The Handmaid's Tale

22:15

'S2/E2 - Unwomen'. As Offred adjusts to a new way of life, the arrival of an unexpected person disrupts the Colonies. This critically acclaimed drama...

More information

Love Island

23:25

'S4/E25'. Gorgeous, young and single contestants experience the celebrity lifestyle - with the added possibility of meeting their soul mate - in this...

More information

Unforgettable

00:05

Rosario Dawson and Katherine Heigl play a dangerous game of cat-and-mouse in this sultry thriller. A woman sets out to make life a living hell for her ex-husband's new wife.

Murder On The Cape

01:45

A murderous crime drama. An out of work fisherman begins an affair with a fashion writer on holiday. She returns two years later with a child and is murdered soon after.

7x7

03:20

Actions have consequences in this drama. A businessman with a drinking problem wakes up from a blackout to find blood on his car the same day a fatal hit-and-run is reported.

The Warriors Gate

04:52

Fantasy takes on a whole new meaning when Jack, a video game obsessed teenager, is magically transported to China to save a princess, in this action adventure.

November Criminals

06:41

Ansel Elgort and Chloë Grace Moretz drive this crime drama. When a teenager's friend is killed and the police dismiss it as gang violence, he decides...

Loving

08:10

Ruth Negga and Joel Edgerton tell a powerful, inspiring true story of love. Set in the 60s in the American south an interracial couple fight for their right to be married.

More information

The Live Series Presents Donovan...

10:20

'The Live Series Presents Donovan Goliath'. Donovan Goliath gives a great set in this comedy series. He looks back at his experience of growing up in...

Life At These Speeds

11:45

A story of tragedy and grief. After a teenager's friends die in an accident he finds that the only way to remember them clearly is by running.

The Outcasts

13:30

A humiliating prank turns the tide in this teen comedy. Two best friends decide to unite the outcasts of the school, hoping to get revenge on the mean Queen Bee.

Gifted

15:10

A great cast drives this film about family and tough decisions. After his sister's death a man raises his gifted niece. But his mother begins a vicious custody battle for her.

More information

Going In Style

16:51

Hollywood heavyweights Michael Caine, Alan Arkin, and Morgan Freeman are desperate men in this heist film. Struggling financially, three old-timers decide to rob a bank.

More information

NewThe Dark Tower

18:27

Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey are at the helm of this dark fantasy drama, about a young boy with psychic abilities and a battle between good and evil.

More information

We Love You, Sally Carmichael!

20:02

A charming comedy. Author Simon Hayes writes romance novels under the name Sally Carmichael. But he's about to be exposed when Hollywood want a film...

The Snowman

21:25

Michael Fassbender faces true evil in this brutal psychological thriller. A detective investigates the death of a woman who was killed by an elusive serial killer.

More information

King In The Wilderness

23:25

This insightful documentary looks at the final years of Martin Luther King, Jr. and how he battled to balance both the Black Power movement and the government.

NewTJ Miller: Meticulously Ridiculous

02:00

Comedian and actor T.J. Miller takes to the stage to showcase his irreverent humour and voice his offbeat take on such topics as marijuana,...

More information

NewNo Regrets

03:05

Love is a complex thing in this romantic comedy. An engaged stewardess has an encounter with a divorcé while on a trip, bringing up doubts about her current relationship.

More information

NewA Very Brady Sequel

04:35

America's favourite family returns for another adventure. A man arrives claiming to be Carol's long-lost first husband which sparks a lot of suspicion within the family.

NewYogi Bear

06:11

The beloved cartoon character gets his own comedy. When a documentary filmmaker arrives at Jellystone Park to shoot a project, she quickly crosses...

NewFletch Lives

07:35

Chevy Chase is back as Fletch, and, this time, the gonzo reporter inherits a Louisiana mansion. Curiosity leads to danger, which naturally leads to all kinds of hilarity.

NewFlorence Foster Jenkins

09:15

Music is the lifeblood of this film starring the very talented Meryl Streep and Hugh Grant. A New York heiress with a terrible singing voice dreams of becoming an opera singer.

More information

NewA Doggone Hollywood

11:05

A charming and fun canine family film. A super-famous TV star dog is fed up with being mistreated by Hollywood executives and decides to escape.

NewThe Snow Queen 2

12:31

This sequel to the 2012 fairy-tale adventure sees the cheerful heroine Gerda return to save her friend Orm and the rest of his troll friends.

NewVegas Vacation

13:50

This fourth outing in the classic Vacation movie franchise sees funnyman Chevy Chase heading to Las Vegas where a fun family outing quickly turns wild, crazy and hilarious.

NewCamp Cool Kids

15:25

Quirky coming-of-age adventure. A young boy heads to camp for the summer, where he makes new friends, overcomes his fears and learns a thing or two about life on the way.

NewMoana

17:10

Dwayne Johnson shows off his vocals in this beautifully animated Disney adventure. An adventurous island princess and an ancient Demigod go on a quest to save her home.

More information

NewDaddy Day Care

19:00

Eddie Murphy and Jeff Garlin get in way over their heads in this comedy. After two dads lose their jobs they start their own day-care centre. But things get out of hand.

More information

NewBoo! A Madea Halloween

20:35

Tyler Perry brings us another round of raucous comedy. Madea ends up in the middle of mayhem when she spends Halloween tackling the paranormal.

NewAbsolutely Fabulous: The Movie

22:20

The hit British comedy gets its very own movie. Edina and Patsy reunite for an epic adventure in the South of France.

More information

NewAs Above, So Below

01:35

Horror director John Erick Dowdle, takes you into a terrifying world in this film. A group of explorers find a dark evil hidden in the catacombs beneath the streets of Paris.

NewMetro

03:10

As hostage negotiators go, Roper (Eddie Murphy) is one of the best, but he has a way of finding trouble. This action comedy sees him play cat and mouse with a murderous bank robber.

NewApproaching The Unknown

05:10

A gripping sci-fi drama about man's appetite for discovery. An astronaut is sent on a ground breaking mission to Mars, but will he be successful.

More information

NewThe Shallows

06:45

Blake Lively faces one of Earth's deadliest predators in this thriller. A surfer fights for her life when she's attacked by a giant shark in the ocean's shallow waters.

More information

NewHollywood Homicide

08:20

Harrison Ford and Josh Hartnett team up for this crazy buddy cop comedy. Two LAPD detectives who moonlight in different industries, are investigating the murders of a rap group.

NewThe Huntsman: Winter's War

10:20

Evil returns in this visually stunning sequel to the edgy adaptation of Snow White. Chris Hemsworth battles two sinister sisters: Charlize Theron and Emily Blunt.

More information

NewWild Wild West

12:20

Men in Black director Barry Sonnenfeld takes Will Smith to the Wild West in this action-packed comedy about two hired guns trying to save the US president-and the country.

More information

NewCowboys & Aliens

14:15

The Wild West meets UFOs in this action adventure starring Daniel Craig and Harrison Ford. A posse of Cowboys are all that stand in the way of a full alien invasion of earth.

More information

NewThe Accidental Spy

16:20

Jackie Chan stumbles into a world of danger and espionage in this action movie. After a salesman helps a detective he gets more than he bargained for.

NewThe Accountant

17:50

Ben Affleck stars in this action thriller. A math savant and accountant uncooks the books for a new client and, with the body count rising, the Feds start closing in on his game.

More information

NewMorgan

20:00

Things spiral out of control in this chilling horror movie. A risk-management consultant is sent to a lab to assess a human-like robot with AI. But things go horribly wrong.

More information

NewJason Bourne

21:35

Oscar winner Matt Damon reprises his role as the CIA's most dangerous former operative on a mission to uncover the truths about his past, in this explosive action-thriller.

More information

NewNocturnal Animals

23:45

Director Tom Ford shows the dark side of Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal in this emotional thriller. A couple is forced to face ugly truths about themselves after a bitter divorce.

More information

Life

00:05

Comedy heavy weights Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence star in this comedy classic. Two men, wrongfully sent to prison for life, learn some hard lessons about friendship inside.

Casual Encounters

01:54

Heartbreak and finding new love are at the centre of this romcom. After being publicly dumped by his girlfriend a man's friends convince him to enter...

The Road Within

03:15

Dev Patel and Robert Patrick take a brave journey of self-exploration in this dramedy. A man with Tourette's and two other patients take a road trip to spread his mother's ashes.

The Man

04:55

Samuel L. Jackson and Eugene Levy form a chaotic team in this comedy. A FBI agent out to avenge his partner's death, is accidentally partnered with a...

Inkheart

06:21

Brendan Fraser is in superb form in this fantastical adventure about a man who brings book characters to life but must save the world when a villain makes an appearance.

Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

08:05

Acclaimed director Tim Burton spins a quirky tale of a tragic romance in this sensitive animated master piece. A corpse mistakenly believes that a...

For Richer Or Poorer

09:25

Funnyman Tim Allen plays a real estate hustler who must hide from the IRS with his wife. The couple soon find that a small Amish community is the perfect place to disappear.

Pippi's Adventure In The South Sea

11:20

Wholesome animated adventure. The free-spirited Pippi ventures to the sea to rescue her father.

Arthur Christmas

12:35

A fun holiday film for the family. Santa accidentally misses one house on his delivery run. His youngest son decides to deliver the present and goes on a mission to do it.

The Bad News Bears

14:15

The fun and games have begun. A sporty comedy, about a coach who tries to turn his team of little misfits into champions. Having failed before, he gives this his team his all.

Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World

16:08

Edgar Wright (Hot Fuzz) directs Michael Cera in this action comedy based on a hit graphic novel. A young man must defeat his new girlfriend's seven exes to be with her.

Get Over It

18:00

Shakespeare's A Midsummer Nights Dream is the inspiration for this tale of a high school student who teams up with his best friend's sister to get...

Sparkle

19:28

Fans of Dreamgirls will love this musical drama starring the late Whitney Houston. A musical prodigy (Jordin Sparks) must overcome numerous obstacles on the road to stardom.

Rock Of Ages

21:25

Musical fans will love this tale of a small town girl and a city boy who fall in love when they both head to Hollywood to pursue their dreams.

Beautiful Creatures

23:27

Rachel Weisz stars in this crime thriller spliced with dark comedy. Two women in abusive relationships kill one of their boyfriends. Things get messy...

NewMosaic

00:20

'S1/E2 - 1/2'. While criticising Joel for not telling her about his girlfriend, Olivia finds herself emotionally drawn to Eric. A twisting tale of...

More information

NewThe Replacement

01:20

'S1/E2'. While juggling life with her new baby and work, Ellen investigates Paula and finds evidence of an affair. Unsettling Brit thriller from the...

More information

NewNext Show Starts At 06:00

02:35

The next show will start at 06:00.

NewBlue Bloods

06:00

'S8/E20 - Your Six'. Danny resorts to asking his incarcerated archenemy, Victor Lugo, for help in locating a dangerous criminal who escaped from...

More information

NewInstinct

07:00

'S1/E12 - Live'. Dylan and Lizzie investigate the murder of a film student whose death was broadcast for the world to see. Golden Globe-nominee Alan...

More information

NewGotham

08:00

'S4/E10 - Things That Go Boom'. Gordon tries to broker a deal with Penguin that involves Sophia, while Alfred tries to pull Bruce out of his downward...

More information

NewTimeless

09:00

'S1/E4 - Party At The Castle Varlar'. In World War II Germany, a surprise encounter with a notable British spy draws the team into an impromptu...

More information

NewBlue Bloods

10:00

'S8/E20 - Your Six'. Danny resorts to asking his incarcerated archenemy, Victor Lugo, for help in locating a dangerous criminal who escaped from...

More information

NewSuits

11:00

'S7/E4 - Divide And Conquer'. Harvey, Louis and Donna must get on the same page when Bratton Gould comes after the firm. The acclaimed drama returns...

More information

NewThe Fixer

12:00

'S7/E6 - Vampires And Bloodsuckers'. The Gladiators come together to celebrate Quinn and Charlie's big day, but events take a turn when Quinn goes...

NewThe Last Ship

13:00

'S4/E4 - Nostos'. As enemies close in on all sides the crew searches for one of their own, while Slattery is haunted by visions of the past. Eric...

More information

NewBlue Bloods

14:00

'S8/E20 - Your Six'. Danny resorts to asking his incarcerated archenemy, Victor Lugo, for help in locating a dangerous criminal who escaped from...

More information

NewTraining Day

15:00

'S1/E3 - Trigger Time'. Frank and Kyle must put their growing list of differences aside, when they learn that a notorious hitman is targeting members...

NewZoo

16:00

'S3/E10 - Once Upon A Time In The Nest'. After Jackson attacks Abigail, the team rushes to save her as her life hangs in the balance. This sci-fi...

More information

NewTimeless

17:00

'S1/E4 - Party At The Castle Varlar'. In World War II Germany, a surprise encounter with a notable British spy draws the team into an impromptu...

More information

NewBlue Bloods

18:00

'S8/E21 - The Devil You Know'. Frank goes head-to-head with a data-tracking company when they refuse to unlock the phone of a terrorist. Crime drama...

More information

NewAPB

19:00

'S1/E10 - Strange Bedfellows'. Captain Conrad orders the team to find a serial rapist but Gideon's new technology fails to be helpful for the case....

More information

Criminal Minds

20:00

'S13/E20 - All You Can Eat'. The BAU is called upon when bioterrorism is suspected in a series of mysterious deaths. Follows an elite team of Special...

More information

Shut Eye

21:00

'S1/E7'. For the final play in his con, Charlie is prepared to trick Nadine into believing she's burned everything connected to her late son. From...

More information

NewOrange Is The New Black

22:00

'S5/E10 - The Reverse Midas Touch'. Taystee tries to keep the negotiations on track as Angie comes up with an idea for fixing Leanne's finger and...

More information

NewiZombie

23:10

'S4/E12 - You've Got To Hide Your Liv Away'. Ravi and Clive work together to solve a case, while Major pulls a surprising move on Liv. The acclaimed...

NewM Binge Continues

00:37

The Handmaid's Tale

00:42

'S1/E9 - The Bridge'. Offred embarks on a dangerous mission for the resistance as Janine moves to a new posting. A dystopian future under a religious...

More information

NewM Binge Continues

01:30

The Handmaid's Tale

01:35

'S1/E10 - Night'. In the season finale of the acclaimed, Emmy-winning dystopian drama, Serena Joy confronts her Handmaid and her husband, as Offred...

More information

NewChannel Opens Saturday At 21:30

02:33

M-Net Binge is a special weekends-only record channel. Upcoming this weekend, The Handmaid's Tale S1 Sat, 07 July and The Handmaid's Tale S1 concludes on Sun, 08 July. Channel opens at 21:30CAT.

Channel Opens Saturday At 21:30

06:00

M-Net Binge is a special weekends-only record channel. Upcoming this weekend, The Handmaid's Tale S1 Sat, 07 July and The Handmaid's Tale S1 concludes on Sun, 08 July. Channel opens at 21:30CAT.

Channel Opens Saturday At 21:30

19:00

M-Net Binge is a special weekends-only record channel. Upcoming this weekend, The Handmaid's Tale S1 Sat, 07 July and The Handmaid's Tale S1 concludes on Sun, 08 July. Channel opens at 21:30CAT.

