'S2/E15 - Chapter Twenty-Eight: There Will Be Blood'. Cheryl and Penelope are surprised when they learn that Clifford left a secret will, as Betty...
'S1/E4 - You Will Not Be Punished For Your Anger. You Will Be Punished By Your Anger.'. Christian wakes up in a monastery in Nepal, left with nothing...
'S3/E10 - Redemption'. Axe explores an unappealing investment at a desperate moment, as Taylor makes a personal compromise for business. Complex...
'S5/E20 - Autism Under The Lens'. Vice's Gianna Toboni...
A fiery South African dance film. A poor but ambitious hip hop dancer rises to the top. But he risks everything when he falls for the wife of a gangster-come-producer.
'S9/E47 - Quarter-Final 4 (9)'. Pete Evans and Manu Feildel return to host another round of hot competition in this popular reality cooking...
07:05More information
'S1/E21 - Summer Sausage, A Pocket Poncho, And Tony Danza'....
'S4/E5 - Persona Non Grata'. Elizabeth is determined to move forward with a human trafficking conference in Kyrgyzstan despite the inappropriate...
'S2/E4 - The Salem Witch Hunt'. As Carol is pressured to control Lucy, Mason announces that the Mothership has landed in Massachusetts during the...
'S5/E13 - The Hooters'. When Erica decides to attend a...
'S9/E47 - Quarter-Final 4 (9)'. Pete Evans and Manu Feildel return to host another round of hot competition in this popular reality cooking...
'S5/E22 - Reasons To Quit'. Maddie and Juliette's conflict comes to a head as the American Music Awards loom and Daphne meets Jessie's son. Country...
'S31/E14'. A shocking investigation into public healthcare. Why did a father kill his tik-addict son? A bogus luxury car investment scheme leaves...
'S1/E9 - De Hoop Place Of Hope'. In the local wildlife series, 5 endangered African species find protection at De Hoop Nature Reserve. The World...
'S2/E6'. After last weeks elimination, 5 brand-new teams will battle it out in the second Instant Restaurant phase of the competition. Will married...
'S2/E14 - Super Bowl Sunday'. Following a dramatic house fire, the Pearson family is forever changed on a fateful Super Bowl Sunday. Follow the lives...
16:20More information
'S3/E19 - The Fanatical'. A disciple of Coville's escapes from what's left of his cult, and gives Kara and James a journal that could hold the key to...
'S9/E48 - Semi-Final 1 (9)'. Pete Evans and Manu Feildel return to host another round of hot competition in this popular reality cooking competition...
'S1/E3 - Contain The Flame'. Upon the arrival of Chief Frankel, Jack begins his first shift as co-captain and continues to butt heads with Andy. This...
'S1/E17 - Smile'. As Claire and Morgan disagree over how to handle a patient with a stolen insurance card, Shaun bonds with a teenage patient. The...
'S3/E11 - Kompenso'. Chuck comes up with a dangerous plan, but he gets distracted when a friend calls for help, as Connerty uncovers buried...
'S2/E2 - Unwomen'. As Offred adjusts to a new way of life, the arrival of an unexpected person disrupts the Colonies. This critically acclaimed drama...
'S4/E25'. Gorgeous, young and single contestants experience the celebrity lifestyle - with the added possibility of meeting their soul mate - in this...
Rosario Dawson and Katherine Heigl play a dangerous game of cat-and-mouse in this sultry thriller. A woman sets out to make life a living hell for her ex-husband's new wife.
A murderous crime drama. An out of work fisherman begins an affair with a fashion writer on holiday. She returns two years later with a child and is murdered soon after.
Actions have consequences in this drama. A businessman with a drinking problem wakes up from a blackout to find blood on his car the same day a fatal hit-and-run is reported.
Fantasy takes on a whole new meaning when Jack, a video game obsessed teenager, is magically transported to China to save a princess, in this action adventure.
Ansel Elgort and Chloë Grace Moretz drive this crime drama. When a teenager's friend is killed and the police dismiss it as gang violence, he decides...
Ruth Negga and Joel Edgerton tell a powerful, inspiring true story of love. Set in the 60s in the American south an interracial couple fight for their right to be married.
'The Live Series Presents Donovan Goliath'. Donovan Goliath gives a great set in this comedy series. He looks back at his experience of growing up in...
A story of tragedy and grief. After a teenager's friends die in an accident he finds that the only way to remember them clearly is by running.
A humiliating prank turns the tide in this teen comedy. Two best friends decide to unite the outcasts of the school, hoping to get revenge on the mean Queen Bee.
A great cast drives this film about family and tough decisions. After his sister's death a man raises his gifted niece. But his mother begins a vicious custody battle for her.
Hollywood heavyweights Michael Caine, Alan Arkin, and Morgan Freeman are desperate men in this heist film. Struggling financially, three old-timers decide to rob a bank.
Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey are at the helm of this dark fantasy drama, about a young boy with psychic abilities and a battle between good and evil.
A charming comedy. Author Simon Hayes writes romance novels under the name Sally Carmichael. But he's about to be exposed when Hollywood want a film...
Michael Fassbender faces true evil in this brutal psychological thriller. A detective investigates the death of a woman who was killed by an elusive serial killer.
This insightful documentary looks at the final years of Martin Luther King, Jr. and how he battled to balance both the Black Power movement and the government.
Comedian and actor T.J. Miller takes to the stage to showcase his irreverent humour and voice his offbeat take on such topics as marijuana,...
Love is a complex thing in this romantic comedy. An engaged stewardess has an encounter with a divorcé while on a trip, bringing up doubts about her current relationship.
America's favourite family returns for another adventure. A man arrives claiming to be Carol's long-lost first husband which sparks a lot of suspicion within the family.
The beloved cartoon character gets his own comedy. When a documentary filmmaker arrives at Jellystone Park to shoot a project, she quickly crosses...
Chevy Chase is back as Fletch, and, this time, the gonzo reporter inherits a Louisiana mansion. Curiosity leads to danger, which naturally leads to all kinds of hilarity.
Music is the lifeblood of this film starring the very talented Meryl Streep and Hugh Grant. A New York heiress with a terrible singing voice dreams of becoming an opera singer.
A charming and fun canine family film. A super-famous TV star dog is fed up with being mistreated by Hollywood executives and decides to escape.
This sequel to the 2012 fairy-tale adventure sees the cheerful heroine Gerda return to save her friend Orm and the rest of his troll friends.
This fourth outing in the classic Vacation movie franchise sees funnyman Chevy Chase heading to Las Vegas where a fun family outing quickly turns wild, crazy and hilarious.
Quirky coming-of-age adventure. A young boy heads to camp for the summer, where he makes new friends, overcomes his fears and learns a thing or two about life on the way.
Dwayne Johnson shows off his vocals in this beautifully animated Disney adventure. An adventurous island princess and an ancient Demigod go on a quest to save her home.
Eddie Murphy and Jeff Garlin get in way over their heads in this comedy. After two dads lose their jobs they start their own day-care centre. But things get out of hand.
Tyler Perry brings us another round of raucous comedy. Madea ends up in the middle of mayhem when she spends Halloween tackling the paranormal.
The hit British comedy gets its very own movie. Edina and Patsy reunite for an epic adventure in the South of France.
Horror director John Erick Dowdle, takes you into a terrifying world in this film. A group of explorers find a dark evil hidden in the catacombs beneath the streets of Paris.
As hostage negotiators go, Roper (Eddie Murphy) is one of the best, but he has a way of finding trouble. This action comedy sees him play cat and mouse with a murderous bank robber.
A gripping sci-fi drama about man's appetite for discovery. An astronaut is sent on a ground breaking mission to Mars, but will he be successful.
Blake Lively faces one of Earth's deadliest predators in this thriller. A surfer fights for her life when she's attacked by a giant shark in the ocean's shallow waters.
Harrison Ford and Josh Hartnett team up for this crazy buddy cop comedy. Two LAPD detectives who moonlight in different industries, are investigating the murders of a rap group.
Evil returns in this visually stunning sequel to the edgy adaptation of Snow White. Chris Hemsworth battles two sinister sisters: Charlize Theron and Emily Blunt.
Men in Black director Barry Sonnenfeld takes Will Smith to the Wild West in this action-packed comedy about two hired guns trying to save the US president-and the country.
The Wild West meets UFOs in this action adventure starring Daniel Craig and Harrison Ford. A posse of Cowboys are all that stand in the way of a full alien invasion of earth.
Jackie Chan stumbles into a world of danger and espionage in this action movie. After a salesman helps a detective he gets more than he bargained for.
Ben Affleck stars in this action thriller. A math savant and accountant uncooks the books for a new client and, with the body count rising, the Feds start closing in on his game.
Things spiral out of control in this chilling horror movie. A risk-management consultant is sent to a lab to assess a human-like robot with AI. But things go horribly wrong.
Oscar winner Matt Damon reprises his role as the CIA's most dangerous former operative on a mission to uncover the truths about his past, in this explosive action-thriller.
Director Tom Ford shows the dark side of Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal in this emotional thriller. A couple is forced to face ugly truths about themselves after a bitter divorce.
Comedy heavy weights Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence star in this comedy classic. Two men, wrongfully sent to prison for life, learn some hard lessons about friendship inside.
Heartbreak and finding new love are at the centre of this romcom. After being publicly dumped by his girlfriend a man's friends convince him to enter...
Dev Patel and Robert Patrick take a brave journey of self-exploration in this dramedy. A man with Tourette's and two other patients take a road trip to spread his mother's ashes.
Samuel L. Jackson and Eugene Levy form a chaotic team in this comedy. A FBI agent out to avenge his partner's death, is accidentally partnered with a...
Brendan Fraser is in superb form in this fantastical adventure about a man who brings book characters to life but must save the world when a villain makes an appearance.
Acclaimed director Tim Burton spins a quirky tale of a tragic romance in this sensitive animated master piece. A corpse mistakenly believes that a...
Funnyman Tim Allen plays a real estate hustler who must hide from the IRS with his wife. The couple soon find that a small Amish community is the perfect place to disappear.
Wholesome animated adventure. The free-spirited Pippi ventures to the sea to rescue her father.
A fun holiday film for the family. Santa accidentally misses one house on his delivery run. His youngest son decides to deliver the present and goes on a mission to do it.
The fun and games have begun. A sporty comedy, about a coach who tries to turn his team of little misfits into champions. Having failed before, he gives this his team his all.
Edgar Wright (Hot Fuzz) directs Michael Cera in this action comedy based on a hit graphic novel. A young man must defeat his new girlfriend's seven exes to be with her.
Shakespeare's A Midsummer Nights Dream is the inspiration for this tale of a high school student who teams up with his best friend's sister to get...
Fans of Dreamgirls will love this musical drama starring the late Whitney Houston. A musical prodigy (Jordin Sparks) must overcome numerous obstacles on the road to stardom.
Musical fans will love this tale of a small town girl and a city boy who fall in love when they both head to Hollywood to pursue their dreams.
Rachel Weisz stars in this crime thriller spliced with dark comedy. Two women in abusive relationships kill one of their boyfriends. Things get messy...
'S1/E2 - 1/2'. While criticising Joel for not telling her about his girlfriend, Olivia finds herself emotionally drawn to Eric. A twisting tale of...
'S1/E2'. While juggling life with her new baby and work, Ellen investigates Paula and finds evidence of an affair. Unsettling Brit thriller from the...
The next show will start at 06:00.
'S8/E20 - Your Six'. Danny resorts to asking his incarcerated archenemy, Victor Lugo, for help in locating a dangerous criminal who escaped from...
'S1/E12 - Live'. Dylan and Lizzie investigate the murder of a film student whose death was broadcast for the world to see. Golden Globe-nominee Alan...
'S4/E10 - Things That Go Boom'. Gordon tries to broker a deal with Penguin that involves Sophia, while Alfred tries to pull Bruce out of his downward...
'S1/E4 - Party At The Castle Varlar'. In World War II Germany, a surprise encounter with a notable British spy draws the team into an impromptu...
'S8/E20 - Your Six'. Danny resorts to asking his incarcerated archenemy, Victor Lugo, for help in locating a dangerous criminal who escaped from...
'S7/E4 - Divide And Conquer'. Harvey, Louis and Donna must get on the same page when Bratton Gould comes after the firm. The acclaimed drama returns...
'S7/E6 - Vampires And Bloodsuckers'. The Gladiators come together to celebrate Quinn and Charlie's big day, but events take a turn when Quinn goes...
'S4/E4 - Nostos'. As enemies close in on all sides the crew searches for one of their own, while Slattery is haunted by visions of the past. Eric...
'S8/E20 - Your Six'. Danny resorts to asking his incarcerated archenemy, Victor Lugo, for help in locating a dangerous criminal who escaped from...
'S1/E3 - Trigger Time'. Frank and Kyle must put their growing list of differences aside, when they learn that a notorious hitman is targeting members...
'S3/E10 - Once Upon A Time In The Nest'. After Jackson attacks Abigail, the team rushes to save her as her life hangs in the balance. This sci-fi...
'S1/E4 - Party At The Castle Varlar'. In World War II Germany, a surprise encounter with a notable British spy draws the team into an impromptu...
'S8/E21 - The Devil You Know'. Frank goes head-to-head with a data-tracking company when they refuse to unlock the phone of a terrorist. Crime drama...
'S1/E10 - Strange Bedfellows
'S13/E20 - All You Can Eat'. The BAU is called upon when bioterrorism is suspected in a series of mysterious deaths. Follows an elite team of Special...More information
'S1/E7'. For the final play in his con, Charlie is prepared to trick Nadine into believing she's burned everything connected to her late son. From...More information
'S5/E10 - The Reverse Midas Touch'. Taystee tries to keep the negotiations on track as Angie comes up with an idea for fixing Leanne's finger and...More information
'S4/E12 - You've Got To Hide Your Liv Away'. Ravi and Clive work together to solve a case, while Major pulls a surprising move on Liv. The acclaimed...
'S1/E9 - The Bridge'. Offred embarks on a dangerous mission for the resistance as Janine moves to a new posting. A dystopian future under a religious...More information
'S1/E10 - Night'. In the season finale of the acclaimed, Emmy-winning dystopian drama, Serena Joy confronts her Handmaid and her husband, as Offred...More information
M-Net Binge is a special weekends-only record channel. Upcoming this weekend, The Handmaid's Tale S1 Sat, 07 July and The Handmaid's Tale S1 concludes on Sun, 08 July. Channel opens at 21:30CAT.
06:00
19:00
